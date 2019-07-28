|
Allyson Grace Hopson
1998~2019
Allyson Grace Hopson-our Allybug-reluctantly, but bravely, left this life on July 25, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones following a tragic accident from which her beautiful heart and resilient brain could not recover. Her devastated family and friends find solace knowing Ally has been received into the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus Christ, whom she knows well.
Ally was born on March 26, 1998 in Salt Lake City, Utah, the firstborn of her proud father, Curt, and adoring mother, Kristin. Three years later her best friend and little brother Spencer was born. Ally and Spencer were inseparable. They spoke in sibling code-conversations riddled with wit and laughter marked by sharp senses of humor and torturous puns - to everyone's groan-filled delight! They have been each other's biggest fans through life's challenges and triumphs. Ally is Spencer's most steadfast protector and trusted confidant and will continue as his designated guardian angel.
Ally attributed her "fun side" to her dad--a huge compliment, as we all know how fun Ally was to be around. In her own words, Ally said her dad taught her "how to fish, how to shoot a bow, how to shoot a gun, how to snowmobile, how to golf, how to drive, and most importantly, how to bring elk in with a good elk call." Ally adored her "angelic mom." Kristin was her most dedicated cheerleader, compassionate caretaker, and favorite companion. It was with her mom's unwavering support and unconditional love that she was able to channel all that boundless ambition and intellect into magnifying her natural gifts.
Ally is best known for her unassuming charm, her kindheartedness, her clever wit, and darling laugh. But mostly, we know her for her amazing and various bows throughout her short 21 years. Her first bow came in the form of a ribbon in her hair (that beautiful hair!). Later, she summoned her inner Katniss by mastering the archer's bow during summers at the family cabin in Island Park, Idaho-a place we believe her soul will frequent when she is homesick for this beautiful world!
But, above all, the bow we most associate with Ally is the bow of her violin. This is the bow that extended her reach into the lives and hearts of so many people in a way only music can. Her parents rightfully gushed with pride throughout every performance. Being a violinist was a skill Ally perfected with the help of dedicated teachers, daily practice, and raw talent. Her expertise on the violin was transferable to the viola-an instrument that afforded her the opportunity to travel overseas (twice!) with her mom and brother. She performed with Jack Ashton's Youth Orchestra in some of the world's most beautiful music halls and cathedrals. Vivaldi, Mendelssohn, Bach, and Mozart were a few of her most cherished friends.
Ally navigated both personal and medical hardships with grace and dignity. She set goals and then crushed them, each one in its turn. She attended Carden Memorial School, which chaperoned an eighth-grade trip to Washington D.C.-a highlight of her primary education. She then attended East High School where she served as vice president of National Honors Society and was a Sterling Scholar finalist for music in the state of Utah. She graduated with honors with the class of 2016. While at East she joined the swim team where she met some of her best friends. Her positive experience with swim team is what led her to join and train with BYU's triathlon team. She was also a member of the BYU Chamber Ensemble. Ally may have made things look easy, but all of her accomplishments were hard won. She was fearless and dedicated-a killer combo.
She was also selfless. Spencer said it best, "She didn't have to think about serving others, she just did." Her empathy ran deep for friends and strangers alike. After completing a successful year at BYU, she was called to serve a full-time mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the New Jersey Morristown Spanish-speaking mission. Hermana Hopson wrote home faithfully every week to express her love for the people she was serving and for those she was serving with.
Ally was, and is, so deeply loved. She was a source of instant happiness and pure joy to all who knew her, and the impact of her life, while too short, will forever reverberate in the hearts of all of us who adored her.
She is survived by her father Curtis Hopson, mother Kristin Hopson, brother Spencer Hopson, and two puppies, Westley and Buttercup. She is also survived by her grandma Jean Hopson, grandparents Steve and Janet Packham, great-grandma Rosie (Rosa Mae Evans), and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Allyson's life will be honored on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. The service will be held at St. Mary's Ward located at 1320 Wasatch Dr., Salt Lake City, UT 84108. Friends may visit with family on Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will be at Larkin Sunset Lawn. For online condolences, please visit: www.LarkinCares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019