Allyson Jean Laney Hansen Berry
December 19, 1956 ~ June 23, 2020
Allyson Jean Laney, born on December 19, 1956, to Mary Louise Wingate Laney and Russell Judd Laney died June 23, 2020, following a life full of wonder and joy.
Happy and unflappable, Allyson touched the lives of everyone she knew in many ways. Her curiosity ranged from birds to donuts to quantum physics. Her sense of adventure kept her always on the go discovering new things and places. Allyson was a great cook and loved trying exotic foods and cuisines. She cut to the chase and wasted no time worrying about things that were out of her control.
Allyson married Albert Hansen in 1978, and they had three children. They later divorced. Allyson was a fantastic mother and raised three wonderful and unique individuals, Christopher, Courtney, and Chelsea.
The youngest of five children, Allyson was the one who brought us together for holidays, trips, and reunions. She loved to travel and was looking forward to making many trips in retirement. She was planning a return trip to Italy with her sisters and niece as well as the next family reunion.
Allyson was married to Lewis Berry in 1997, and the couple relocated to Poway, CA. Lew predeceased her last year.
Allyson is survived by her former husband Albert; their son, Christopher Hansen and wife, Jenni; daughter Chelsea Tonkovich and husband, Jeff; and daughter Courtney Cooley and husband, Ryan. She is also survived by siblings Jim Laney, Kathy Laney, Carol Gordon, and Bob Laney, as well as niece Phoebe Laney and nephews Wyatt and Patrick Gordon. Finally, she is survived by six beautiful granddaughters who were the absolute joy of her life; Acacia Hansen, Eliora Hansen, Iris Hansen, Ondine Hansen, Adeline Tonkovich, and the newest baby, Emma Tonkovich.
Allyson will be laid to rest without ceremony. Family and friends will gather for a celebration of her life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to pancan.org
or letswinpc.org
.