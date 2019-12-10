|
Aloese Fua Lilo
1989-2019
Aloese Fua Lilo returned to our Heavenly Father on December 6, 2019. We were blessed with her on August 3,1989. The oldest of 10 children and 54 grandchildren, she was always a leader. Her smile was contagious that went well with her heart of gold and beaming personality. She cared for those around her and was always willing to help those she loved. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and cousin and will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know her. In her 30 years of life, we were able to create a lifetime of memories.
She is survived by her 2 beautiful sons, Domian Shanx and Simi "Bumbo"; her parents, Finau (Peni) & Wayne (Ruta); Grandparents, Siaosi Pisinga and Katalina Fua Vaenuku; two uncles, Vitikami (Sina) and Sepeti (Nate) Vaenuku; 4 aunts, Tiena, Tolini, Latai and Baby Les. Also by her brothers and sisters, Katalina, Margaret, Tiu, Naomi, Veleveni, Lissa, George, Loniseni, Vaimoana; her 8 nieces, Emily, Nunia, Sisifa, Lillian, Grecia, Paris, Tasi, Lotu; and 7 nephews, Penisimani, Juan, Wayne, Fa'i, Heikoti, Veleveni, Jr., and Ha'afeva. Preceded in death by Aunty Lesieli Katokakala Vaenuku, uncle Tevita Finau Vaenuku; and Great-Grandma, Latai Ha'ano Taimani. "ES" we'll miss seeing you smile and hearing you laugh. Take care of Vee and Les as they will take care of you. We'll forever miss you "Our Eastcyde Princess". Until We Meet Again.
Funeral services will be held 12:00pm Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1700 South 1100 East, Salt Lake City, Utah 84105). Burial to follow at the Salt Lake City Cemetery (200 N Street Salt Lake City, Utah 84103).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 10, 2019