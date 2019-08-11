Home

POWERED BY

Services
Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
For more information about
Alonzo Freeman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:45 AM
the Riverton 19th Ward
12691 S. 3600 W.
Riverton, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
the Riverton 19th Ward
12691 S. 3600 W.
Riverton, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alonzo Freeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alonzo Dickson (Dick) Freeman


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alonzo Dickson Freeman (Dick)
1930 ~ 2019
Dick was born July 27, 1930 to Violet Dickson and Alonzo Hamblin Freeman and died the morning of August 9, 2019.
For many years Dick worked with his father on his sheep ranch. He retired from a long career at Kennecott Copper. He enjoyed traveling and spent countless hours outdoors riding ATV's with his wife Carol (Carolyn) and watching trains, which brought him great joy.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Shirley, brothers Gail Freeman, Arlin Freeman and Carolyn's daughter Becky Sue Griffin. He is survived by his wife Carolyn Freeman, children/step children: Dixie (Mike) Glover, Gene (Kristie) Freeman, Kevin (Debbie) Freeman, Paula (Scott) Terry, Jay (Mei-Dai) Griffin, David (Valorie) Griffin, Sherri (John) Elder and Kevin (Sherry) Griffin, siblings: LaRita Vargas, Carmen Freeman, Flora Anthony, LaDean Freeman and Shauna Cullimore, sister-in-law Karalynn Freeman and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Riverton 19th Ward, 12691 S. 3600 W. Riverton, UT 84065, with a viewing prior from 9:00-10:45 A.M. Interment at the Herriman City Cemetery. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alonzo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
Download Now