Alton Vere Thatcher

1939 ~ 2020

Alton Vere Thatcher, 81, of Salt Lake City, died September 19, 2020 in Murray, Utah. He was born October 21, 1939 in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Alton Vere Sr. and Margaret Snow Thatcher. He married Pat Sullivan on June 3, 1962 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Vere retired as a Lieutenant with the Salt Lake City Police Department after 24 years of service. He was married to Pat, the love of his life, until her passing in 2003. They both loved taking their motorhome on trips all over the U.S. They enjoyed fishing, boating, golfing, and just being together. Now they are reunited on a new adventure.

Vere is survived by his children, Kathy Thatcher, Rick Thatcher, and Shannon Thatcher; grandchildren, Kimberly, Corinne, Breanna, Tyler, Tara, Molly, and McKenzie; and seven great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pat, and brothers, Jerry and Harvey.

A celebration of life will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 from 4 - 6 p.m. at Duffy's Tavern, 932 South Main Street, SLC.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store