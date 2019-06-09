Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:30 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Alva "Barney" Potter
1929 ~ 2019
Alva James "Barney" Potter passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. He was born on August 3, 1929 in Walteria, CA to William Alva and Lilly May Pratt Potter. He is survived by his wife, Betty and many other family members and friends.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 beginning at 1:00PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.) in Sandy. A visitation will be held prior at the mortuary beginning at 11:30.
For full obituary and to share memories, visit www.larkincares.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 9, 2019
