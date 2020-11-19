Alvin Julian Dansie
1933 - 2020
Alvin Julian Dansie, 87, a kind, gentle, humble son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away peacefully at his home in Sandy, November 16, 2020, after several years battling Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. He was born in Salt Lake City, November 9, 1933 to Julian LeGrand Dansie and Ruby Roxanna Sweeney. He is survived by his wife Linda, five children and their spouses, 16 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren, three sisters, three brothers and several in-laws.
Graveside services will be held at 12:30 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT. A viewing for immediate family members will be held from 11:30 am to 12:15 pm. The graveside service will be available for viewing on Facebook Live. Social distancing and masks will be required. Please view the complete obituary at larkincares.com
.