Alvin Lamoine Heaton
1935 - 2020
Murray, UT-Lamoine Heaton, our loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, age 84, passed away peacefully on January 1st, 2020. Born November 18, 1935 in Alton, Utah to Wilford Heaton and Ina Glover. He married Kerrie Lee Mabey on April 16, 1987 in the Jordan River Temple. Lamoine served in the U.S. Army. He also served 15 years at the LDS Conference Center. At the time of his passing he was a supervisor at the Vivint Smart Home Arena. He is survived by a large loving family.
Funeral services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Brighton 1st ward located at 2925 E. Bengal Blvd. Cottonwood Heights, Utah. A visitation will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. from 6-8 p.m. and the day of the service at the church from 10:00-10:45 a.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 4, 2020