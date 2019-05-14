Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Thursday, May 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Inurnment
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Midvale City Cemetery
450 West 7500 South
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alvin Perkes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Perkes


1948 - 2019 Obituary
Alvin Perkes Obituary
Alvin Perkes
1948 ~ 2019
George Alvin Perkes, 70, passed away on May 11, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born on November 26, 1948 in Murray, Utah to Grant H. and Alice Ann Johnson. Alvin married Linda Mae Butterfield. He served in the US Army and was an Engineer at Kennecott.
Dad lived and loved life to the fullest. He brought joy and laughter to all who knew him. Dad was our hero, confidant, teacher and best friend. He was always there to lend a helping hand and expected nothing in return. With a heavy heart we say goodbye to our wonderful, thoughtful, caring Dad, Grandpa, Brother and Friend.
Survived by his children, Jeanette (Lee) Gillman, Larry G. (Deanna) Bingham, Jr. and Terry Lynn (Tonya) Bingham; grandchildren, Kelly, Amber, Brad, Alicia, Kristin, Derek, Curtis and Justin; 6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kenneth Perkes, Jean (Ron) Eskelson, Tammy (Jerry) Strahan; many nieces, nephews and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, wife, Linda Mae; siblings, Roy, Anne, Fred and Christine.
A celebration of life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State Street, Midvale, Utah. A visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. prior. Inurnment will be Friday, May 17, at 12 Noon at the Midvale City Cemetery, 450 West 7500 South.
www.goffmortuary.com
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 14, 2019
