|
|
1989 ~ 2020
Santa Clara, UT-She came into this world on July 8, 1989, a week overdue, but worth the wait. Who knew that this wee little girl would turn our world upside down in a wonderous way. The name on the birth certificate read "Alyssa Sarah Jenkins" but mom knew she would always be called Aly. It was just fitting. Her dad quickly came on board. This girl! This girl! Oh, words on paper are insufficient but need to be written. Aly was just a great human. A kind soul down to the core of her heart and all the way to down to her toes. Kind. Kind. Kind. Giving others the benefit of the doubt. Compassion for humanity and their struggles. Great empathy. Why? Because she struggled. She was vulnerable. Courageous without a medal to acknowledge it. To be in her presence was to experience her quiet strength.
Aly was born in Payson, Utah. She was residing at home with her parents at the time of her death on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. She passed away from a car accident.
Aly is survived by her parents, Bruce and Shari of Santa Clara, Utah; her sister, Jami (Tyne) Seegmiller of St. George, Utah; and her nieces and nephews: Grace. Hudson. Faith and Hank. These "little ones" taught her about living in the present moment. She is also survived by her grandmother, Darlene Jenkins Marshall; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and cherished friends.
If Aly could leave behind a message for us it would be to love fiercely, forgive often and hug more. Live in the moment, for the moment is all you have. Be vulnerable. Connect with humanity. Share your struggles. Your fears are just fears - not truths. Never give up. And you are loved more than you know. You are enough just as you are today. And lastly, go take a hike or walk this week. Enjoy a sunset. Really see it. She will walk the road with you.
"The point of life's walk is not where or how far I move my feet but how I am moved in my heart."
A celebration of Aly's life will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Santa Clara 14th Ward Chapel, 630 Riesling Avenue, Santa Clara, Utah. Visitations will be held Monday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah and on Tuesday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Santa Clara 14th Ward. Interment will be in Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit our website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020