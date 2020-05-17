|
Amanda Kay Minter
1986-2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Amanda Kay Minter was born September 7, 1986 to Jean Boyack and Larry Minter. Amanda unexpectedly died in her sleep May 12, 2020.
Following graduation from the University of Utah, Amanda always worked helping people, most recently at DSPD for the state of Utah. In her work as well as her life, she spent her time giving of herself and helping others. She loved working with troubled teens and those who needed an advocate. She found joy in leading others to success and in helping them navigate a challenging world.
Amanda was the light in any room, and everyone who met her loved her. She was vivacious and lived life to the fullest. There was never a doubt when she joined a gathering--her laugh was infectious and heard often. She loved to smile and share hugs, and she loved the outdoors, musicals, reading, video gaming and the high life. We were all her best friends.
Amanda attended and loved Holladay United Church of Christ. She served as a camper, counselor and director for La Foret, a camp for teens in the Black Forest of Colorado.
She is survived by her mother Jean, boyfriend Morgan Magness, stepson Onyx, sister Lindsay Alsop (Mike) and niece Iris, cousins JoAnne, James, Delaney and Nevyn Brown, aunt Elizabeth and Dan Baxter, father Larry (Danette), siblings Zach and Kinsey, and many other loving relatives in addition to hundreds of friends. Amanda was preceded in death by her beloved grandparents, Alice and Jim Boyack.
A small social distancing event for her family and closest friends to remember her life will be held on Saturday, May 23 (please contact Jean). A public memorial service will be held at HUCC at a later date. Memories and condolences can be shared at Wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 17, 2020