Amanda Megan Newton
1957 - 2020
Sandy, Utah-Amanda passed away unexpectedly in her home in Sandy Utah November 24, 2020.
Born April 27, 1957 in Salt Lake City, Utah Amanda was 63 years old at the time of her passing.
Amanda spent much of her adult life exploring the world, visiting over 25 countries. She had a passion for travel and regularly returned to Thailand, her favorite destination. She was able to share many of these trips abroad with her two sons.
It was rare to see "Grandma Mandy" without a Real Salt Lake jacket or jersey on. She was an avid fan and attended RSL games with her friends and family as often as possible.
There was always time for family, she was never too busy to sit down and catch up over a meal.
Amanda is survived by her sons Dustin and Ryan and her grandchildren Kaycie, Lola, Eli and Chris.
Due to concerns over the health and safety of Amanda's loved ones there will not be a memorial service held at this time.
Amanda's remains will be cremated and her ashes spread by her family.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

December 3, 2020
Mandy was a special person to me, she always had something to share with me. She was always so excited about her soccer games and her grandkids. She was someone you'll never forget about.
Allison
Coworker
December 3, 2020
Good times working with you at Dick Clark's Grill @ Salt Lake City Airport.
Melanie Drexel
Coworker
December 1, 2020
Mandy was so sweet and treated me like a friend from the first time I met her at Squatters. I'll miss seeing her at work every day. Sending love to her family.
Cammie
Acquaintance
