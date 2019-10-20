|
01/12/1941 - 10/15/2019
Amos Jay McAllister II, known to family as "Opa," passed away at the Salt Lake Veterans Home on October 15, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Jay is survived by his loving wife Charlene; children Amos Jay III, James Nile (Melanie), Robert Michael, January Victoria (Kevin), and Shawn Elizabeth (Walter); grandchildren Heather, Melissa, Zachary, Sierra, Trevor, Tommy, Joshua, Christian, Richard, Abigale, and Daniel; great-grandchildren Kailee, Mcartni, Brady, and McKenna. He was welcomed in Heaven by his parents Amos Jay and Jacqueline Cloteal.
He was born on January 12th, 1941, in Garfield, Utah. He met his eternal sweetheart Charlene Richards at Brockbank Jr. High. They attended Cyprus High School together, graduating in 1959. They married on December 15, 1961, and were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jay's faithful church service included Branch President, Bishop, temple worker, teacher, and scout master.
After graduating the University of Utah, he was commissioned in the United States Army attaining the rank of Major. Jay's fifteen year service included two tours in Vietnam during which he was awarded the Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster. His other honors include the Air Medal (2 OLCs), Army Commendation Medal (OLC), Joint Service Commendation Medal, and Vietnamese Staff Service Medal. One of his most rewarding assignments was teaching ROTC classes at Northwestern Oklahoma State University.
After leaving the Army he obtained a teaching degree in Biology from Westminster College. He taught secondary education for over twenty years. Proving you can go home again, most of that time was at this alma mater, Cyprus High School. He was a true Pirate and loved running into former students.
We will forever remember Opa for his help with science projects, star parties, and wealth of obscure knowledge. His creative cooking was legendary, producing culinary magic or spectacular disasters. Family pets will miss his pocket of dog biscuits.
His family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of the Salt Lake Veterans Home for their dedication and care in his final days.
An evening viewing will be held Tuesday, October 22nd, from 6-8pm at the Peel Funeral Home, 8525 West Main St., Magna. A morning viewing will at 11:00am-11:45am, Wednesday, October 23rd at the Spencer 3rd Ward meeting house, 8181 W Breeze Drive, Magna. Noon funeral services will follow. Visit https://www.peelfuneralhome.com/notices/Amos-McAllister to share photos and memories.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019