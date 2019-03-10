|
1956 ~ 2019
Amy B. VanOsdol, 62, resident of West Valley City, UT, died quietly while resting in her home on February 25, 2019, accompanied by her constant companion and comfort, 'Moon', her cat.
On May 22, 1956, Amy was born a bubbly baby girl to her parents, Sara M. & Nathan K. VanOsdol, Jr., at University Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI. Amy merrily resided in Ann Arbor as the youngest of four beloved daughters, along with her two brothers. In the summer of 1963, following her mother's divorce and subsequent remarriage to W. Richard Ralph, Amy moved with her family to Grosse Pointe, MI, where she would be introduced to her classmates as Amy Ralph. She attended schools in Grosse Pointe until her graduation from Grosse Pointe South High School in 1975.
In her youth, Amy enjoyed bike-riding, swimming, and the company of family and good friends. Following her high school graduation, Amy worked and lived in Grosse Pointe into early adulthood.
In the late 1970's Amy moved cross-country to southern California to renew her relationship with her father and to begin a new season of her life. There she lived, loved, and worked until transitioning to Utah a decade or so later.
A cancer survivor and life-long animal lover, in recent years Amy lived a quiet life in Salt Lake in the company of her cats, which she adored, and her Kelly Benson neighbors, whom she much appreciated.
Amy is survived by her good friend and dearest neighbor, Charles 'Chuck' Simonson. Amy is also survived by her sisters, Natalie VanOsdol (the late Mark Etra) and Julie Lynch (Denny), her brothers Scott and Todd Ralph, and her brother-in-law Bob Schultz, along with her nieces Alicia, Leah, Sara, Megan, and Pilar, and her nephews Jordan, Derek, Max, Christopher, and Noah, and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
Amy was pre-deceased by her father Nathan K. VanOsdol, Jr., her mother and step-father Sara M. & W. Richard Ralph, her sister Kathy Schultz (Bob), and her brother Richard A. Ralph.
The family will celebrate Amy's life during a memorial observance at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 14th 2019, at Kelly Benson Apartments, 3122 South 3600 West, West Valley City, UT 84119.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Amy's memory to the Huntsman Cancer Institute (https://healthcare.utah.edu/huntsmancancerinstitute/) or the Dr. Susan Love Research Foundation (https://www.drsusanloveresearch.org).
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 10, 2019