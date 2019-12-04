|
|
Mar 31, 1928 ~ Nov 25, 2019
Amy passed into her new life after a quick decline in health. She was 91 years old.
Born to Howard Linzie Turmon and Helen Mae Fish Turmon on March 31, 1928, in Sterling, Colorado, she is the first of five children to live to adulthood. Siblings, David and Barbara, died in infancy. Amy and her two younger brothers, Allan and Ben, grew up in various locations in Colorado and California. Amy graduated from Collbran Union High School in Colorado in 1946.
She married Charles C. Stanton on July 21, 1946, in Mesa, Colorado, and the couple had two children, Charles and Karen. They lived in California and Colorado and divorced in 1972. Amy worked for Dixson Inc. in Grand Junction, Colorado, for 28 years until retirement. She began on a production line and was promoted to Line Leader and Supervisor. After retirement, she sometimes assisted with managerial duties at a senior housing complex in Fruita, Colorado. Amy was an active member of the Fruita Assembly of God Church until her move to Utah to be closer to her daughter and family. In Utah, she was a member of Life Church.
She loved traveling and spending time with her friends, family, and grandchildren most of all. She went on road trips with her brother Ben and daughter Karen and took a flower tour of Europe. She also enjoyed several day trips with her last love and friend Sam Courtney who passed in 1999. Amy had no enemies; she called everyone "my friend." Spending time with her church friends was a great joy to her over the last few years.
She is preceded in death by her mother, father, and two brothers, along with her daughter-in-law Pam and granddaughter Tamara. She is survived by her son Charles (Jan) Stanton and daughter Karen (Bob) Brownell, grandchildren Charles W. "Chip" (Kelly) Stanton, Sarah (Matt) Edwards, Joshua (Marisa) Stanton, Lisa (Casey) Clark and Robert G. "Gabe" (Melissa) Brownell, great-grandchildren Hailey, Keagan, Braden, Bryce, Marin, Colton, Gavin, Evelyn, Kyle, Devin, Eathan, Jordan, Zack, and Gareth, and great-great-grandchildren Carter, Cali and Alannah.
Her cremation is entrusted to Valley View Funeral Home, West Valley, Utah. A memorial service will be held at Sunridge Assisted Living in West Jordan, Utah, and burial at Orchard Mesa Cemetery in Grand Junction, Colorado, at a later date. For service times and to share condolences, visit www.valleyviewfh.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 4, 2019