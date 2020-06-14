Anastasia Callas
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anastasia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1927 ~ 2020
Anastasia "Annie" Callas passed away peacefully at Apple Village Assisted Living in Layton, UT, surrounded by the people who loved her on June 11, 2020.
Anastasia was born in Rhodes, Greece on November 27, 1927. She was the daughter of Themistoklis and Chrisafina Roussos and was a member of the Greek Orthodox Church. She came from a very large and loving family. She had six sisters: Maria, Sophia, Stella, Vasilia, Niki, Stavritsa and two wonderful brothers who are still living: Nikos and Savvas.
She married William "Bill" Callas in 1953 while in Greece and moved with him to Rock Springs, Wyoming. He had five wonderful children, four boys; Bill, John, Jim, Tom and one beautiful daughter; Phyllis.
Annie loved to cook for anyone who came to visit, she always had a garden and would crochet beautiful sweaters and other items for which she won awards at the Wyoming State Fair. She loved to sew and once owned an alteration shop.
Anastasia and William had one daughter together, Goldie Drollinger who is married to Steve Drollinger and two grandchildren; Steven and Laura Drollinger.
A special thank you to Donette with Inspiration Hospice for her love and compassion through this difficult time.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Cathedral, 279 S. 300 W., Salt Lake City, Utah. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
17
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Holy Trinity Cathedral
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lindquist Mortuary - Layton
1867 N. Fairfield Road
Layton, UT 84041
(801) 771-6666
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved