|
|
Andrea Denton
Aug 17, 1959 ~ Nov 3, 2019
Andrea Denton, age 60, died Sunday, November 3rd, 2019, at home in Millcreek, Utah. She was born August 17th, 1959, in Evanston, Illinois, daughter of Richard Leo Smith and Afton Bryson Smith. She married Stanford Bruce Denton on August 2nd, 1986 in Logan, Utah. Andrea's formal education included Bachelor Degrees in Nursing Science and Business Administration from the University of Utah and a Masters of Accounting from Utah State University which led her to a successful career in Nursing, Finance, and Healthcare Consulting as an Accountant. Andrea was a gifted, imaginative, and beautiful woman with a keen mind who took pleasure in spending her time telemark skiing, hiking, cooking, and playing the piano. But above all other things, Andrea enjoyed spending time with her family. Andrea is survived by her husband, Stanford Denton; children, Michael and Stephen Denton; brothers, Merrill Smith (Pam); Bradley Smith (Meredith); and sisters, Cynthia Prante (Franklin); and Susan Salmon (David). Funeral services will be held Saturday, November 9th, 2019, at 12:00 pm, at the Millcreek 4th Ward, 3103 E 3600 S (Craig Dr), SLC, UT 84109. There will be a visitation preceding the service, from 11:00 - 12:00. Burial will be held privately with family in the Logan City Cemetery, Logan, Utah. Flowers may be sent to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3103 East 3600 South, SLC, UT 84109. Arrangements are under the direction of Wiscombe Memorial.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 8, 2019