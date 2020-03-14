|
|
Andrew "Tiny" Bath
1930 ~ 2020
Died on March 10, 2020 after many years of struggling with ongoing health issues. He kept his sense of humor and died on his own terms. Andy was born February 22, 1930 to Andrew C. Bath and Eula Marie Royer.
Andy married Carol Swensen and had four children. They later divorced. Andy married the love of his life, Eva Z. Nielson on September 12, 1980 in Samak, Utah.
Services will be held at 11:00 AM on March 16, 2020 at Memorial Mountain View Mortuary, 3115 E 7800 S, Cottonwood Heights, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and again on Monday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM. Visit www.MemorialUtah.com for complete obituary or to leave condolences.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020