|
|
1961 ~ 2019
Andrew "Drew" Patonai, passed away Friday, May 25, 2019 from the effects of diabetes. He was born in Hunter, Utah December 15, 1961 the eighth child of Gayle R Patonai and Violet Snow Patonai and attended Cyprus High School where he excelled in football. He served honorably in the United States Navy as a Machinist Mate. His career as a machinist in the Salt Lake area included Litton, Modine and State Brass until illness forced an early retirement. He married Zelone Taylor in 1986. and together they introduced Katie Patonai to the world. Upon the passing of his father, he returned home and took the responsibility of caring for his mother. He was an avid fisherman and sportsman who enjoyed the Utah back country and camping. He played a good round of golf unless it was against his brother Mike who could get into his head and make him choke on any water or sand hazard. He was a friend to all dogs and most cats. He kept a good yard and was willing to help anyone. His pool was open and clean during the summer months much to the delight of kids of all ages. His fourth of July celebrations were remarkable. Although Drew struggled with addiction, he found healing during the past several years. He is survived by his mother, Violet, daughter Katie Risely (Justin), Tasha Thomas, siblings Rich (Debra), Barbara Brown (Bob), Terry Hogan, Steve (Mary) and Mike (Pam). He was "Uncle Buck" to numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded by his father, Gayle; his siblings Linda and Sue; his nephews Brent Sabodoski, Mathew Harper and his niece Jamie Griffin; as well as his beloved dogs, Spook, Baby and Dewy.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 1 at 4933 W Seneca Rd. West Valley City 1:00-3:00 pm. Please bring a story to share.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 30, 2019