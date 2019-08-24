|
|
Andrew
Clinton Harper
1949 ~ 2019
Andrew Clinton Harper "Ace" of West Valley City and Manila passed away August 17, 2019.
He was born August 17, 1949 to Omar and Phyllis Harper. Graduated Granger High School in 1967. Worked for Salt Lake County for 44 years. Andy started with the County as an Elevator Operator in 1968, worked in the County Clerk's Office and later he found his calling at the Recorder's Office where he would spend the majority and remainder of his career moving the office from pen and paper to the digital age.
Survived by his wife of 40 years Lori, his daughter Heather Bagwell, nephews Sean Harper and Derek Thomas, grandson Riley, great nieces and a great nephew.
Andy loved golf, fishing, camping and cars. Most of all he enjoyed a good laugh.
With his family, friends and his dog by his side Andy left this life the same way he had always lived it, his way.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful people within in the Inter-Mountain Health Care group for the care and compassion given towards Andy and family.
Arrangements were made with the University of Utah School of Medicine Body Donor Program.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019