Andrew Eyring
Kimball
1927 ~ 2020
Andrew (Andy) died on January 12, 2020 from a stroke. He was born March 5, 1927 in Safford, Arizona, to Spencer Woolley and Camilla Eyring Kimball. After a wonderful youth in Arizona, the family moved to Salt Lake City in 1943. He loved sports and played football at East High and then basketball at BYU. At BYU, he met his future wife, Phyllis Jones, from New York City, who patiently waited for their Salt lake Temple marriage while he served in the U.S Navy during World War II and then an LDS mission in New England. His Navy service included a year on an island in the Pacific (actually, Treasure Island in San Francisco Bay… a favorite joke). His mission service was in New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont and included many months tracting without purse or scrip. He graduated from the U of U and earned an MBA at the University of Michigan. He worked for Ford Motor Company in Detroit, then General Electric for 32 years, doing marketing research and international strategic planning. After retirement from GE, he worked three years as a senior vice president with American Express in New York. His career involved extensive traveling around the world (100 abroad to 54 countries). The Kimballs moved frequently; Michigan, New York, Kentucky, New Jersey, Connecticut, and finally to Utah in 1993.
Andrew was active in the LDS Church, serving in many callings (Bishopric, High Council, Sunday School, scouting, athletics, ect). He and Phyllis served two missions, one as Director of the Oakland Temple Visitors Center and one in Palmyra, New York area Visitors Center.
Andy loved playing the piano, doing crossword puzzles, going for rides with Phyllis, watching sports, especially football, and going on family trips to many parts of the world.
Andrew and Phyllis had a wonderful marriage, just over 71 years from 1948 to 2020. They were thrilled to have a great family of seven children, 27 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Their surviving children are Andrew (Kathryn), Patricia (Ken Goodwin, deceased), Susan (Terry Johnson), Virginia, Roger (Nancy), and Spencer (Kelly). Their child, Carol Jean, died a few months after birth.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 15 at noon at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple. Friends and family are invited to a viewing at the same location between 7 and 8:30 p.m. Tuesday evening or 11:00 - 11:45 a.m. Wednesday before the services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 14, 2020