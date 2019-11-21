|
|
Andrew Michael Galloway
1986 ~ 2019
Andrew Michael Galloway, 33, passed away on November 17, 2019. He was born September 19, 1986 in Salt Lake City to Cindi Xiras-Keane and Brian Galloway. Andrew attended Jordan Valley High School.
He is survived by his family, Brian & Lindsie Galloway, Cindi & John Keane, Krystle & Weston Gardner, Nicholas Galloway, Demri, Kaden & Kyler Davie, Yiayia Karen Xiras, Several Aunts and Uncles, Nephews, Nieces, Cousins and all others that had a part of his life. The family would like to express our thanks to IMC Murry and all their staff for the professionalism and care they provided in his short time there. We would also like to thank TURN Community Services in Midvale for all their love and support during his time with them. A special thanks to Cori Sizemore for her undivided care for the last 7 years being his morning caretaker.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 PM on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Memorial Murray Mortuary, 5850 South 900 East, Murray, Utah. A viewing will be held two hours prior to services at the same location. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to TURN Community Services in Andrew's name to their main office at 423 W 800 S Suite A200, Salt Lake City, UT 84101 to help provide services and support for others like him, or Prophet Elias Greek Orthodox Church. Visit www.MemorialUtah.com for a complete obituary or to leave condolences.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019