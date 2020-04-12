Home

Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Andrew Orlando Martinez


1962 - 2020
Andrew Orlando Martinez Obituary
Andrew Orlando Martinez
1962 - 2020
Andrew Orlando Martinez, age 58, went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020. He was born on February 25, 1962 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Joan (Dotson) Montoya and Orlando R. Martinez.
Andy was an automotive painter for 35 years. He had a real passion for candy paint jobs and classic Impalas. He loved the Oakland Raiders and the Golden State Warriors. Andy loved his family and his Heavenly Father.
He is survived by his mother Joan Montoya, siblings Russ (Mary Ann) Van Wagenen, Jeanette (Brian) George, and Marjorie Martinez (David). He is preceded in death by his father Orlando R. Martinez, and his sister Julie Lefler. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be no funeral services at this time. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
