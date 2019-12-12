Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Andrew Peter Merkey


1925 - 2019
Andrew Peter Merkey Obituary
Andrew P. Merkey
1925 ~ 2019
Andrew Peter Merkey was born on January 18, 1925, to Pearl Reno & Vinnie Andrews Merkey in Cloud Chief, Oklahoma. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 am at the Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East, Dimple Dell Road (10600 South). A viewing will be held from 9:30 -10:45 am. Interment with military honors to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. For online condolences and full obituary please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 12, 2019
