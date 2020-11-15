In Loving Memory

On November 4th, 2020, Andrew Robert MacCabe passed away in Utah at the age of 33, a beloved father, son, brother and friend.

Living life full throttle, Andrew worked hard and played hard. No idea was too intimidating. Fearlessly, he applied enormous focus, energy, and natural physical skill to everything he did - to the admiration of those around him. Andrew was a witty jokester, resourceful adventurer, and skilled carpenter among other things. With a smile and a twinkle in his eye, he loved conversations filled with levity and depth.

He bravely faced the vicious cycle of addiction - loyal and determined through it all. A tremendous teacher in vulnerability, Andrew valued the experiences and emotions that shaped him. He was not afraid to expose his heart and soul as he worked to become the best version of himself.

Guiding every good intention was Andrew's commitment to be the best father possible. Before Atlas was born, he often talked about his desire to be a father. When his dream came true, Atlas brought him incredible joy and light.

Andrew was a source of unfaltering love and acceptance to those around him. His love was pure, powerful, authentic, undeniable. He has moved to a different seat in the stands, but he is still the ultimate cheerleader to everyone he loves.

Andrew is survived by his son, Atlas Losee; his parents, Tom and Judy MacCabe of Richmond, Virginia; his brothers, Tommy (Mayme) MacCabe Jr., Phil (Kim) MacCabe; his sisters, Mary (Darangi) Harrison, Kate MacCabe, Colleen (Jordan) Crist, Patricia (Gardner) Read and Maggie MacCabe. He leaves behind his grandfathers, Bernard MacCabe and Richard Gatesman. He is also survived by 9 aunts, 7 uncles, 27 cousins, 5 nieces, 5 nephews, friends, colleagues and his recovery community, each of whom he cherished.

Andrew is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Constance MacCabe and Carolyn Gatesman, and his cousin Jeremy MacCabe.

There will be a viewing Wednesday, November 18th, from 6 - 8 pm and his funeral will be Thursday, November 19th, 10 am. Due to COVID guidelines, in-person is limited and virtual attendance is available. Contact Mary Harrison (434-607-9176) for details. Interment will follow at Hollywood Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are organized by Richmond Coach and Mortuary Service, 804-514-0548.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a fund for Atlas are welcomed and appreciated. Email fundforatlas@gmail.com for additional assistance.



