Andrew Smith

1985 ~ 2020

On Friday, September 18th, 2020, Andrew Douglas Smith passed away unexpectedly at age 35.

He joined us on May 29th, 1985, bringing lasting joy to both his mother and father, Ginger and Doug Smith. As their first child, Andrew was utterly adored, showing an aptitude for reading and a love for science, mullets and wolf shirts. As he grew, his affinity with mullets happily shifted to admiring others rather than sporting his own. But his proclivity for science and wolf shirts remained fierce. To these, he added a marvelous talent for photography and painting. He graduated from Cornell College in 2009 with a degree in Technical Theater; Having found his calling, Andrew enjoyed an accomplished career in the field, working with the Utah Shakespeare Festival, Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Pioneer Memorial Theater Company.

Andrew's sense of humor was truly infectious; to say it was memorable would certainly be a colossal understatement. His parents imbued in him an intense love of family; that, combined with his warm, gracious nature, resulted in some of Andrew's most meaningful friendships. He was enchanted by his beautiful wife, Samantha, a superb comedic match for Andrew's inimitable wit. To celebrate their deep love, they joined their hearts in marriage on June 10th, 2017. Together, they raised their adored pup pack: Oz, Luke and Henry. Andrew teemed with a passion for outdoor adventures, and he shared that passion with the people he felt most deeply connected to. His time spent in Temagami, climbing Mt. Kilimanjaro with extended family, and exploring Yellowstone with Sam were some of the most cherished moments of his enduring wanderlust. He was kind, funny and generous to a fault; any friend of Andrew's understands what a unique privilege and gift he was.

Andrew is preceded in death by his mother, Virginia "Ginger" Soper Smith, his grandparents, 'Nanny' & 'Bopop' Mary Y. & Dr. Hunter A. Soper, along with Dr. Harold F. Smith, and Andrew's fur brother, Vega. He leaves behind his beloved wife Samantha Ritter, his canine kids: Oz, Luke and Henry, his father, Dr. Douglas L. Smith, brother Hunter A. Smith, along with many other family, friends and loved ones. There will be a private memorial service held Saturday, September 26th, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Andrew's name to a nature conservancy of your choosing or your favorite National Park.



