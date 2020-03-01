|
|
Andy Warren Jepperson
1973~2020
Holladay, UT-An indomitable spirit, Andy Jepperson passed away February 23, 2020 after a valiant fight with his toughest opponent. It is difficult to sum up a man's life, especially a young man like Andy. He was born and lived most of his life in Utah. During his Jr. High School years, he lived in Tennessee and later spent a few years in Alaska. He traveled extensively as a Karate athlete, competing around the United States and the world in such places as the Caribbean Islands, Japan and the Dominican Republic, where he earned a silver medal in the 2001
World Karate Championships.
Andy loved sports, nearly all sports! If he was not playing a sport, he was talking about sports. He knew the players, their stats, and the odds. When Andy old enough to put on a uniform, he wanted to sign up for baseball, basketball, skiing and of course karate. While Andy was living in Tennessee, he played on the JV football team and was very proud of making the Hendersonville High School varsity baseball team his sophomore year.
Andy loved the outdoors. He camped in and climbed mountains along the Wasatch Front. He especially loved the Uintahs and Mirror Lake area. Andy was an avid skier and was familiar with most of the ski resorts in the Western United States including Alaska.
During high school, Andy began working in restaurants. This path would take him through his professional career. He was the consummate host and manager. Andy was very proud of his time as the General Manager at several local restaurants. His smile, ability to handle front and back of house issues with ease made him a key component in the success of restaurants he worked.
Andy is survived and will be sorely missed by his mother, Marilyn Jepperson, father, Douglas (Pamela) Jepperson, twin brother Tony, and nearly everything Andy did, his twin Tony was with him, and siblings Brandon, Nick and Victoria. Andy leaves behind large extended families on both sides along with many, many friends.
The family wishes to thank everyone who has reached out during Andy's illness. We also want to thank the many members of the IHC Medical staff that showed their compassion daily as they cared for Andy.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 6th 11:30 -1:00 with a service immediately following at the Memorial Holladay~Cottonwood Mortuary located at 4670 South Highland Drive. Memories may be shared with the family at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/holladay-cottonwood/andy-warrren-jepperson/
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 1, 2020