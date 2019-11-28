|
Angela Laurie Young
1973~2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Angela Laurie Young was born April 27, 1973 to Robert and Robin Young. She passed away on November 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday November 30, 2019 at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at 3401 S. Highland Drive Salt Lake City, Utah. There will be a viewing held one hour prior to the service at the same location. For a full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 28, 2019