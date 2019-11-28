Home

Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
Angela Laurie Young


1973 - 2019
Angela Laurie Young Obituary
Angela Laurie Young
1973~2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Angela Laurie Young was born April 27, 1973 to Robert and Robin Young. She passed away on November 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday November 30, 2019 at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary located at 3401 S. Highland Drive Salt Lake City, Utah. There will be a viewing held one hour prior to the service at the same location. For a full obituary, please visit www.wasatchlawn.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 28, 2019
