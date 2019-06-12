Home

Angela (Anji) Leah Caffey Gee
10/14/1973 ~ 6/5/2019
Mt. Pleasant, UT-Angela (Anji) Leah Caffey Gee, 45, Mount Pleasant, Utah, passed Wednesday June 5, 2019. Anji was born to Hayden Wayne (Collene) Caffey and Verna Maria (Tony) Carpentier, 14 October 1973, in Murray, Utah. She married Guy M. Gee on May 1, 2018. Longtime director of the Sanpete Pantry in Mount Pleasant, Anji was known for her quick wit and her quicker willingness to help anyone in need. Anji was always willing to help others. Her kind heart will be sorely missed. She leaves as her legacy two children: Tyler King (Summer) and Nakota King. She also leaves to cherish her memory her husband Guy Gee, grandchildren Marlee Grace and Maya Autumn King, and many brothers and sisters, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by Jared Caffey, brother, her grandparents, and her aunt and uncle, John and Risha Cook. Anji was a volunteer at the Sanpete Pantry and became the Director in 2015 and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in people. A funeral service is scheduled for Friday, June 14 at 11:00 am at the North Stake Center in Mount Pleasant with a visitation one hour prior at the church. A luncheon will follow in the cultural hall at the North Stake Center 461 North 300 West. Bishop Terry will officiate the ceremony. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the Sanpete Pantry at 1080 Blackhawk Boulevard, Mount Pleasant. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on June 12, 2019
