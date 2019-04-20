|
|
Angelene Tomac Pezel
1921 ~ 2019
Angelene Tomac Pezel passed away at midnight, April 18, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born in Hiawatha, Utah on December 12, 1921 to Anton and Filipa Tomac and was blessed with a long and healthy life.
Ange graduated from Jordan High School and retired from Metropolitan Life Insurance Company. She married John D. Pezel on June 16, 1956. They enjoyed 52 wonderful years together before his passing on January 21, 2009.
She was a dedicated wife and homemaker who loved to entertain with wonderful home-cooked meals and great conversation. Her passion was maintaining her beautifully manicured yard and the beautiful flowers that grew under her tender love and care.
Survived by many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, 3 brothers (Anthony, Louis and John) and 4 Sisters (Mary, Evelyn, Molly and Lillian).
Funeral services will be at St. Marguerites Catholic Church, 15 South 7th Street, Tooele, Utah at 10:00 am on Monday, April 22, 2019. A viewing will be held at Tate Mortuary from 9:00 to 9:30 am for family and close friends, prior to service. Internment will follow at the Murray City Cemetery.
Thanks to the staff at Rocky Mountain Care Center in Tooele for the care they provided for the last year. A special thanks to Lori Ahlstrom Nix for her extra love and concern. Thanks, also to the Hospice group who saw her through the last 7 days of her life.
Father Ken Vialpando and Billy Sandoval, we love you both and we were so blessed to have you attending to her spiritual needs.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 20, 2019