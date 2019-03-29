|
Angelina Buist
Richfield, Utah
Angelina Cavazos Buist, 81, passed away March 27, 2019 in Richfield, Utah. She was born June 12, 1937 in Houston, Texas to Modesto and Agnes Brown Cavazos. She married David Walter Buist, they later divorced.
She worked for the Social Security Administration in Salt Lake City for many years. She raised her family in the West Valley City area. She moved to Richfield in the early 2000s.
Surviving her are her daughters: Andrea Koelling, Melissa Hancock, Stephanie (Dan) Bruse; 10 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Susan Buist.
Graveside services and interment will take place on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Richfield City Cemetery. Friends are invited to call at the Magleby Mortuary in Richfield on Sunday evening from 6 to 7 or on Monday morning from 10:00 to 10:30.
Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guest book www.maglebymortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019