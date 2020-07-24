Angie Stavropoulos Bolic
1916 ~ 2020
Angie Stavropoulos Bolic beloved mother, grandmother (Yia Yia) and friend passed away peacefully on July 19 at the age of 103. Angie was born in Pocatello, Idaho on November 3, 1916, the daughter of Steve Stavropoulos and Anne Pappageorgiou Stavropoulos. As a young girl, her family moved to Salt Lake City. She graduated from West High School in 1932. On October 11,1942 she married Walter C. Bolic.
Angie was preceded in death by her husband Walter, her parents, her brothers George and Andrew Stavropoulos and sister Marguerite Marthakis.
She is survived by her children Walter S. (Celia); Andrew (Sally); stepson Art Bolic (Margaret) ; her grandchildren Matthew( Natalie), Alexis, Abby, Brandon and Darren; great granddaughter Whitney Holm and great nieces and nephews, Stephanie Marthakis, Greg Banning, Michael Banning and Wendy Banning.
Angie worked for Utah Power and Light for 10 years and was Executive Assistant for the Department of Education at University of Utah where she retired.
She was member of the Greek Orthodox Church where she taught Sunday School for years. Angie was a member of the Philoptochos Society, Hellenic Cultural Association and the Golden Greek Girls.
She resided in her home in Holladay, Utah until she was 100. As a master gardener, her yard was a beautiful showplace. She was known for making the best Greek food and pastries this side of Athens.
Even at 103, Angie never failed turn heads. Not a day went by without someone commenting on her ageless beauty, glamour or her show-stopping silver hair. She was a true Greek Goddess. But of course her loving, witty, kind, adventurous soul will be remembered most.
The family would like to extend a special gratitude to Maria Kounalis for her friendship and support of Angie. Also, thanks to the staff at The Ridge Senior Living Foothill for providing such good service. She especially loved "happy hour" at the Ridge. Her nightly glass of red wine kept her going to 103! Everyday she completed the crossword puzzle in the newspaper.
Due to Covid-19, her service and burial will be private. Her final resting place with be Mount Olivet Cemetery. When it is safe to gather, there will be a celebration honoring the life of Angie-an extraordinary woman! Services are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories and photos with the family and view updated celebration details at www.starksfuneral.com
.
Those that wish to honor Angie should make a contribution to their favorite charity.