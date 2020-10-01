Angus Orson Finck
"Gus"
Angus "Gus" Orson Finck was born October 14, 1927. He peacefully passed away Monday, September 28, 2020 with his loving daughters at his side. Everyone who knew him, loved him, especially his grandchildren. Gus did not have an enemy in the world.
Gus served with great pride in the United States Navy as a Seaman First Class and was stationed in Hawaii. Gus used his GI Bill to get a pilot license and loved flying.
He married his sweetheart Donna on July 11, 1949 in the Logan Temple and they moved into their home that they occupied for nearly 70 years. Their home was filled with love and countless family traditions that are still carried on to this day even by their great grandchildren.
He was generous, loving, kind, honest, funny and a big prankster who loved Halloween. He would dress up each year and scare the kids as he passed out candy, but always with a smile on his face.
Gus was a loving servant of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and faithfully served in many callings. The youth and young adults especially loved him. He accompanied his wife Donna on many girl camp outings and loved building the fires.
Gus worked in the wholesale drug industry for over 50 years and was a trusted and loved co-worker that earned many life long friends
One of his most cherished hobbies was singing in a quartet for over 40 years called the "Tempo Squares". He loved music and loved singing. He was also a member of a club called the "Stuffers". It consisted of 9 couples that had dinner every month taking turns at each other's homes. For over 50 years, the "Stuffers" camped yearly with all the families and kids over the 24th of July. Gus always headed the hikes to Lake Mary with all the kids every year.
He is survived by his three daughters Chris (Jack) Olsen, Terrie Vreeland and Sherrie (Lynn) Desmond. He has 20 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. He was preceded in death by his lifelong love Donna in 2010, his parents, brothers and granddaughter Tracie.
Many heartfelt thanks to the wonderful people at Superior Home Care and Hospice. They are like family members and gave such loving care to our dad. The people at Sandy Health and Rehab where our dad spent this last year were amazing and made his last days comfortable. We thank you all for your loving care.
A public viewing will be held Saturday October 3, 2020 from 12:00 - 1:30 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. A private family service will follow at 2:00 p.m. The family service will be broadcasted on Facebook Live at 2:00 p.m.
