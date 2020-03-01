|
|
1942 ~ 2020
Our beloved wife, extraordinary mother and best friend, Ann Butler Henderson, passed away peacefully at home after a battle with cancer on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. She was surrounded by her loving family.
Ann was born to Marjorie Valone Beveridge and Malcom Dale Butler in Salt Lake City, Utah on June 23, 1942. She graduated from Highland High School, was an excellent student and made lifelong friendships. She married the love of her life, Thomas Murray Henderson, on June 2, 1962 and they made Salt Lake City their home.
Ann was loving and touched the lives of many. She was selfless, hardworking, loyal, intelligent, classy, and generous to a fault. She was the unsung hero and ultimate caretaker in our family. Ann dedicated her life to making others better. The world is a more beautiful place for having her been in it. She will be missed beyond words.
Ann is survived by her son, Marc T. Henderson, and daughter, Tara A. Henderson. Also by her sister, Janet B. Kwan, brother, Michael D. (Cathi) Butler, sister-in-law, Joan H. James, and nieces and nephews. Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and brother Malcolm L. Butler.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary (3401 S. Highland Drive). Visitation will be from 12:15 pm - 1:00 pm, and services at 1:00 pm. A gathering to celebrate Ann's life will be held at the Cottonwood Country Club (1780 East Lakewood Drive) at 5:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Huntsman Cancer Hospital or to a .
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 4, 2020