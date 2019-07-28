|
|
Ann Cooper Holloway
1928 ~ 2019
Ann Cooper Holloway, 90, of Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away in her home on July 6, 2019. Anni was born November 4, 1928 in Cleveland, Ohio, to Milton Rue Cooper and Miriam Woodbury Cooper. She was a graduate of Weber College, and attended the University of Utah where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. In 1950, Ann married Dr. Arthur M. Holloway, and they enjoyed 67 years of married life together, nurturing many deep friendships through their active social life and extensive travel.
Anni's many longstanding friendships are a true testament to her deep, unconditional, and authentic love for the people in her life. No one was a stranger to Anni, and she will be remembered as the life of the party, a gracious hostess, and a loyal and loving friend. She never failed to greet friends, family, acquaintances, and everyone in between with warmth and enthusiasm. She had a true gift for making everyone she met feel like a welcome, special part of her life.
Anni had many passions. She was a founding member of a local wine group, Les Amis du Vin, where she shared her love and appreciation of good wine. Anni was an avid Utah Utes fan and Crimson Club member, attending football games and tailgating with her family and friends until late in her life, always in her signature red sweat suit and silk scarf.
She was an active 60-year member of Wasatch Presbyterian Church, particularly enjoying Presbyterian Women and the Mariners Groups.
Anni had a "steel-trap mind," often spouting little-known facts about art, geography, history, and pop culture she had picked up or learned through her life and travels that both wowed and endeared her loved ones to her. She was a true example of living life to the fullest and enjoying the ride, and her sparkle will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.
Above all, Anni will be remembered as a loving and outstanding wife, mother and grandmother. She devoted her life to the support of her husband, her three sons, and her two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Art; her parents; her sister, Jan Cooper Carden; and her brother, Milton Rue Cooper II. She is survived by three sons, Maxim (Leslie), Michael (Wendy), and Martin; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Holloway and Sean Neumann; and two great grandchildren, Ava and Audrey Neumann; as well as her adoring nephews, nieces and extended family members.
Friends and loved ones are invited to remember and celebrate Ann's life on Friday, August 2, 2:00 pm, at Wasatch Presbyterian Church, 1626 South 1700 East, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84108. Condolences can be shared with the family at an online guest book, http://www.memorialutah.com/obituaries/mountain-view/. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Dr. Arthur M. and Ann C. Holloway Memorial Fund, c/o Wasatch Presbyterian Church.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on July 28, 2019