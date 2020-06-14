Ann Etta Terry
1931 ~ 2020
Salt Lake City, UT-Ann Etta Jensen Terry, 89, of Salt Lake City, peacefully passed away on Jun 9, 2020 following a brief illness. She was born February 10, 1931 in Pocatello, Idaho to James Ebner and Sarah Robinson Jensen.
A viewing will be held Monday, June 15, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at 1155 North 1200 West, Salt Lake City, Utah in the south end Relief Society Room. Due to the Covid 19 restrictions the funeral will be limited to family members and a few invited guests. Please visit www.LarkinCares.com for full obituary.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.