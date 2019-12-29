|
|
1939 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Our wife, mother, grandmother, The Matriarch of our Family, Ann F. Soderborg, passed away on December 26, 2019. She was born on March 8, 1939 to Ann B. and Charles Glenn Fogle. She married Andrew Byron Soderborg on May 17, 1957 in Elko, NV. Ann's whole life revolved around her husband and children, making sure their lives were fulfilled and complete. She was blessed with three children, Lori Ann Mair (Soderborg), Debbie Lynn Glaser (Soderborg) and Michael Soderborg. In her early years, she worked in the fashion business, then was a dog breeder. She produced some of the most beautiful puppies around. Ann was an avid fisherman. You could usually find her fishing at one of the big lakes in Utah with her friends and family. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Brent Fogle. Ann is survived by her husband, 3 children, 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. You will be dearly missed, Mom. Rest in peace. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Larkin Mortuary, 260 East South Temple. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 pm in Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 29, 2019