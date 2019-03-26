|
|
1931 ~ 2019
Our beautiful, sweet, devoted Wife and Mother passed away peacefully on March 20, 2019, she was 88 years old.
Ann Janet Wentz Robertson was born on February 7, 1931, in Abilene Texas to the late Charles Mastin Wentz and Belva Hills Wentz. She was one of nine children, born into a close, loving family and she cherished her brothers and sisters.
The family moved to back to Utah and lived in the Provo/Orem area until Mom was in high school, when they moved to a farm in Mapleton Utah. Mom graduated from Springville High School in 1949, where she met our dad, Don Robertson and remained by his side until she earned her angel wings.
Mom married her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Don Edwin Robertson on October 7, 1949, in the Salt Lake Temple. They had six children and were together for the next 69 years. They built a life full of adventure, travel, happiness, laughter and love. Mom worked along-side and supported our Dad in the family business he started, Robertson's Marine, for many years. Together and with many of the children, Robertson's Marine was very successful in the boating industry. Mom was Dads biggest champion and supported his many ideas and adventures.
Ann was a Mother first and foremost, her children and her husband were her life. She cherished her family and showed us every day the meaning of love. She was a fantastic cook and lived for family gatherings - she was happiest when her family was together enjoying her glorious, fabulous food.
Mom was strong, she never complained, always had a smile on her face, and gave sound advice without judgement. Her wit was subtle; she was funny, sarcastic, and sometimes downright irreverent. Her giggle was infectious, making everyone around her want to be a part of the conversation. Her motto was "Onward and Upward" - after listening to us kids whine and moan about something, she was basically saying "wash your face" and move on!
Mom loved to play cards. She played bridge for many years and earned enough masterpoints to be awarded the title of Life Master in 1992. In the bridge world, this is the best of the best! Mom loved Christmas, road trips, coffee, divinity candy with nuts (basically anything sweet with nuts), black licorice, grandbabies, big band music, rum pudding and a good off color joke.
Ann Robertson is survived by her six children: Kate (Jack) Schoening, Calvin (Barbara) Robertson, Susan (Rick Kinross) Robertson, Carl (Suzy) Robertson, Amy Robertson and Casey Robertson, (10) grandchildren and (16) great-grandchildren.
Please join us in Remembering Mom and Honoring Her Life on Thursday, March 28, from 7-9PM at Wheeler Mortuary, a night to remember and visit with friends and family, 211 East 200 South Springville, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11AM, Friday, March 29, at Wheeler Mortuary. Burial will be at the Evergreen Cemetery, 1997 South 400 East, Springville, Utah.
Life is short, live it! Love is rare, grab it! Memories are sweet, cherish them!
We wish to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and kind words of condolences and we are grateful to all those who cared for Mom as her health declined.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019