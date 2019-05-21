|
|
Ann Jensen
1940 - 2019
Kearns, UT-Our Mother, Ann Thelma Roberts Jensen passed away May 18, 2019 after a long fight from complications of cancer. Ann was born February 21, 1940 in Payson, Utah to William John and Thelma Pickett Roberts. She was raised in the small town of Eureka, Utah where she made many lifelong friends and was a graduate of Tintic High School. Ann married James Friel Jensen on May 31, 1958 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Eureka, Utah. She and Jim moved to Salt Lake where Ann worked many years in the medical field for various doctors. Mom is survived by her daughters Stephanie (Shannon) Baldes and Teresa (Lee) Kendall, four grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her infant son Todd, husband Jim, and her parents. She was a meticulous dresser, loving clothes and fashion and had a great love for her dogs, especially Barney and Beasley.
A celebration of Ann's life will be held Wednesday May 22, 2019, at 7:00 PM at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 7405 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah, 84084. Mass will be preceded by a visitation for family and friends from 6:00 - 6:45 PM. On Thursday May 23, 2019, a 9:00 AM graveside service will be held at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah, 84123. If desired, memorial contributions may be sent to the Humane Society of Utah at utahhumane.org or Best Friends Animal Sanctuary at support.bestfriends.org. To leave online condolences, please visit memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2019