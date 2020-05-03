|
|
Ann Louise
Barber Fletcher
1921 ~ 2020
Ann Louise Barber Fletcher died on May 1, 2020, in Millcreek, Utah. Born July 5, 1921, in Lewiston, Utah, Ann was the oldest daughter of Seth Langton and Orita Smith Barber. Ann spent her early years in northern Cache Valley with grandparents, aunts, cousins, sisters, and friends, whom she loved. After her family bought a rustic cabin in Logan Canyon, she happily roamed the northern Wasatch Range, sometimes with forked lightning flashing all about her. She also loved to philosophize as she walked along the turbulent Logan River.
A graduate of Utah State Agricultural College (now USU), Ann taught English in the public schools in Sugar City, Idaho, and Sparks, Nevada. She also taught for the LDS Church Education System in Lexington, Kentucky, and Pullman, Washington.
Ann married Dean C. Fletcher on April 5, 1944, in the Logan LDS Temple. The Fletchers eventually became the parents of three daughters: Louise, Susette, and Ellen. Ann now has thirteen grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
Dean and Ann lived from New York state to Washington state and many places in between where they enjoyed the friendship of people from many walks of life. They enjoyed each other, their wonderful children, and they traveled considerably. Shortly before Dean's death in 1990, they moved to St. George, Utah. While there--after Dean's passing--Ann enjoyed the companionship of good and generous neighbors, friends and family, and frequent loving visits from children and grandchildren, of whom she was justifiably proud.
Active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Ann held many positions but especially loved to teach. For many years she was a member of the American Association of University Women, serving for a time as historian and book discussion leader. Throughout her life she was an active supporter of the arts and was active in volunteer work.
Ann was predeceased by her husband, Dean; her sisters, Patsy, Elizabeth, and Janet; and great- grandson Benjamin Green. She is survived by her youngest sister, Carolyn, of Reno, Nevada, and her daughters Louise Rupp (Rich), Susette Green (Fred), and Ellen Roundy (Jerry), as well as their children and grandchildren.
We give special thanks to her caregivers from Highland Cove, nurses Theresa and Bryce, hospice nurse Chris, and nurse practitioner Perrine Anderson. Due to restrictions of the Covid Virus, the family will hold a private viewing and a family graveside service at the Salt Lake City Cemetery on May 6th at 2:30.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 3, 2020