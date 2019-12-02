|
Born: Sept.19, 1922 - Died Nov. 29, 2019
Ann passed away as a result of old age. She was born in Sunnyside, Utah, and was the daughter of Augusto and Felamina Curcoinie Adams. Ann grew up in Kenilworth, Utah. After graduating from High School, she moved to Salt Lake City. She worked for Eimco Company 40 years and retired from there. Later she became a Pink Lady at a hospital. Ann was a devoted Catholic and loved her church. She resided at the Heirloom Inn for four years.
Many thanks to Shauna, Kelli and all the staff who took good care of her. Also thanks to Hospice and their care for Ann.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Sister, Martha and brother, Guy and nephew, Tony. Survived by three nephews, Guy, Greg and Mike, Three Great Nephews and sister-in-law Virginia Adams.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, 1:00 pm at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Ave. and "T" St. Friends may visit the family Tuesday, 11:45 - 12:45 at the Neil O'Donnell and Sons Mortuary, 372 E. 100 S., Salt Lake City, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 2, 2019