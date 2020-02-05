Home

1942 - 2020
Ann Mercer Bennett
1942 ~ 2020
Ann Mercer Bennett left this mortal life on January 30, 2020 in Bountiful, Utah for an eternal world of peace and happiness. Born on May 1, 1942, she was the eldest of seven children born to Kay Lloyd Mercer and Elva Vivian Schulthies. Attended schools in Bountiful and graduated from Bountiful High School in 1960. Married Robert Burton, later divorced. Graduated from BYU School of Nursing in 1966. Married Roger Bennett on December 6, 1967 in the Salt Lake Temple. Employed as a Registered Nurse at Holy Cross Hospital, LDS Hospital, and Lakeview Hospital, while raising six children (3 daughters and 3 sons). Actively served in the Church or Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in leadership positions in Relief Society, Young Women's, and Primary as well as a faithful visiting teacher.
She is survived by her husband, daughters; Bobbie Ann Groberg, Dagney Bennett, Tania Sue (Scott) Bennett, sons; Brent Roger Bennett and Derek Lacy Bennett, four grandchildren; Miranda Groberg, Desiree (Steven) Bonnett, Makayla Groberg, Travis (Shirli) Groberg, and one great grandson Aiden Schwendiman. Preceded in death by youngest son, Troy Michael Bennett, sister, Raedean Mercer, and her parents.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Bountiful 12th Ward building, 1475 N 300 W, Bountiful, Utah with a viewing from 9:30 to 10:45 that day. There will also be a viewing at Russon Mortuary, 295 N Main, Bountiful, Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6:00to 8:00 pm. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
