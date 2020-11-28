1940 ~ 2020

Anna B. Huff Breeding was born on July 15, 1940 in Mousie, KY to Shirley (Click) Huff and Commodore Huff. Anna was the oldest child, and loved to boss and mother around her younger brother Buford (Eva) Huff and younger sister Jean (Huff) Francis.

Mom and her siblings had many wonderful adventures in the "backwoods" of Kentucky, roaming the "holler" and creekbed looking for bugs and all the mischief they could get in. During one of her adventurous episodes, when she was 8 years old, she fell off the running board of her grandpa Frank Click's truck and was accidentally run over. This caused a pelvic fracture and multiple internal injuries, necessitating multiple surgeries, many months in the hospital, and an awesome cast that went from her armpits to her toes. This led to her being a year behind in school.

Once mom entered high school, she wanted to catch up from being a year behind, and made the decision to go to the boarding high school at Caney Creek, in Knott County, Kentucky where all of the students worked on campus to help pay for their tuition. It was my mom's senior year, and her love of showing off her high school ring, that caught my dad's eye. In 1957, she met our father, Donald Breeding. While they were both students at Caney Creek, mom and dad started secretly passing notes (the school did not allow their male and female students to talk to one another).

They officially began dating a few months after the note passing started and they were in so much love that my dad would walk 22.1 miles one way just to see his "sweetheart" for a date night on some of the weekends when she was home.

On June 17, 1961, our parents were married. Our father was in the Air Force at this time and so dad was moved around to multiple locations and mom often followed him, never wanting to be away from "her man" for very long. It was during this time in the Air Force that our father had been taught of the Restoration of the gospel by two fellow servicemen and he joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. When he returned on leave dad told mom about joining the church, the missionaries came over to the house. Mom says she had nothing else to do, so she read the whole Book of Mormon within a week. It didn't take long for her to be baptized. Mom and dad were sealed for time and all eternity in the Mesa, Arizona Temple on September 13, 1966.

Dad had been told that mom couldn't have any children because of her accident. To prove how amazing she was, our mom had 4 perfect children of her heart, Charles (Renee) Breeding, John (Kristine) Breeding, Donna (Mike) Staker, and last of all came the great finale, Daniela (Shane) Beeder. She raised each of her children with so much love that each believed that they were her favorite child. She goes to her grave keeping secret the name of her favorite child... and her actual weight. We will be sure to discuss both in detail during every family gathering from hereon.

Mom loved being a mother and would use any excuse to see her 4 kids, 15 grandkids (Justin, Colton, Michelle, Ashley, Rachel, Mikey, Krissy, Sara, Hyrum, Elizabeth, Tyler, Buddy, Kevin, Sheila and Lauren) and 6 great-grandchildren (+1 on the day she passed, that we are sure she would have smothered with love). Food was usually involved with these excuses because she loved cooking and we love eating. She was an amazing cook, but trying to teach her kids how to cook with her southern recipe of "a little bit of this" and "a little bit of that", has ensured that her daughters will never correctly replicate her biscuits and gravy recipe. With her passing, the family may also never correctly identify the frozen foods hoarded in her freezer.

On November 20, 2020 after a courageous 14 day struggle in the hospital at Intermountain Medical Center with COVID-19, she asked to come home. She came home and died with "her man" by her side. She was currently serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a Senior Missionary in her own Jordan North Stake in West Valley City. She was so happy to be a representative of the church that she loved so much. In lieu of flowers, she requested that donations instead be placed towards the missionary fund.

The funeral and viewing will be on December 1, 2020 at the LDS church located on Falcon Street in West Valley City. The viewing and services will be family only--due to COVID restrictions--but the services will be broadcasted for those who loved her to watch on Facebook live at 11:00 AM (MST) hosted through the Valley View Memorial Park and Funeral Home.

Mom leaves behind a very huge gap in this world, that we will try to fill with kindness, love and fried foods, just like she taught us. Our family would like to thank all of the staff at Intermountain Medical Center for the loving care they provided to her during her stay and their giant hustle to get her home so she could pass away with "her man" by her side, just like she wanted.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store