Anna LaDonna Christensen Reynolds Whitlock1928 -2020Our beloved mother passed away in her sleep on August 20, 2020 in SLC, UT. She is now with her beloved husband Bryce. Born December 19, 1928 to Christian Farield Christensen and Anna Ellen Olsen in SLC, UT. Married Bryce Carrol Reynolds Jan 4, 1948, later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. After Bryce's death she married Glen W. Whitlock on March 5, 1986.Survived by her children Anna Marie Fitzlaff (Jim), Steven Bryce Reynolds (Sherrie), William (Bill) Bryant Reynolds (Debbie), Richard (Dick) Bryce Reynolds (Jean), Foster daughter Lelia McCabe, sister Myrna Roennebeck, 27 grandchildren, many great grandchildren and great, great, grandchildren.Preceded in death by Bryce Carroll Reynolds and Glenn Whitlock. Grandsons Bryce Fitzlaff and Christopher Reynolds. Siblings Eva VanGerven, Nahrean Rasmussen, Duane Christensen, Arba Christensen, Harold Christensen and Farield Christensen.Public viewing will be held on Wednesday, August 26 at from 10:00-11:00 am at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway (10600 So.) Graveside services and celebration of life to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens located at 1950 East 10600 SouthFor full obituary visit www.jenkins-soffe.com