Viewing
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Midway Stake Center
165 N. Center St.
Midway, UT
Viewing
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Midway Stake Center
165 N. Center St.
Midway, UT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Midway Stake Center
165 N. Center St.
Midway, UT
Anna LaRee Pearson Hunt


1922 - 2019
Anna LaRee Pearson Hunt Obituary
1922 ~ 2019
Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend, Anna LaRee Pearson Hunt was reunited with her eternal sweetheart, Forest "Frosty" on Oct. 3, 2019. LaRee was born March 28, 1922 in Elsinore, Utah to John Riley Pearson Jr., and Ana Irene Svendin. LaRee was born with a rich pioneer heritage from her handcart ancestors with gifts of faith, endurance, hard work, artistic talents and testimony. Her greatest joys came from her work as a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She led a life devoted to her family and the Church.
Survived by her children: Forest Mack Hunt of Antigo, WI., Thomas Nathan (Shawna) Hunt of Boise, ID., and Carla Ann (Douglas) Ulmer of Midway, UT; Six grandchildren Holly Jean (Brett) Boulette, Heidi (Steve) Baudoin, Rochelle Ki'lani (Dave) Romer, Todd Nathan Hunt, Laura Ann (Bryan) Arnold and Natalie Elizabeth (Micah) Stevens, 19 great-grandchildren and a dear brother-in-law, Bud Dunn.
A viewing will be held Mon. Oct. 7, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Midway Stake Center, 165 N. Center St., Midway, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am with a viewing from 9:30-10:30 at the Stake Center on Tue. Oct. 8th. Interment will follow in the Midway City Cemetery. For a full obituary and to sign the online guestbook visit www.probstfamilyfunerals.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 6, 2019
