Anna LaVon Salmon
1930 - 2020
1930 ~ 2020
Anna LaVon Salmon died peacefully at the UofU Hospital on Sept. 11, 2020. She was born Nov. 27, 1930 in SLC, UT
Survived by: son, Victor; daughter, Linda McDonald; granddaughters & great grandchildren: Kimberlee (Rick) Knudsen -Keaton, Talon, & Carter; Stacey (Martin) Segura -Maylee & Elliott; Melissa (Garrett) Adkinson- Zander & Caden; Amber (John) Barton -Emma, Liam, Owen, & Claire; Lori (Jeff Allen) McDonald.
Funeral Services will be held Sat., Sept. 26, 2020, LDS Peachwood Ward, 3963 Peachwood Drive, West Valley. Viewing 9-10:45 AM. Funeral 11:00 AM followed by interment in Wasatch Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Special Thanks to the Staff of the UofU Hospital Hospice Care Unit.
Condolences may be shared at Serenicare.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Sep. 20 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Viewing
09:00 AM
LDS Peachwood Ward
SEP
26
Funeral
11:00 AM
LDS Peachwood Ward
SEP
26
Interment
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Serenicare Funeral Home
2281 South West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
801-906-0490
