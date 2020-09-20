1930 ~ 2020
Anna LaVon Salmon died peacefully at the UofU Hospital on Sept. 11, 2020. She was born Nov. 27, 1930 in SLC, UT
Survived by: son, Victor; daughter, Linda McDonald; granddaughters & great grandchildren: Kimberlee (Rick) Knudsen -Keaton, Talon, & Carter; Stacey (Martin) Segura -Maylee & Elliott; Melissa (Garrett) Adkinson- Zander & Caden; Amber (John) Barton -Emma, Liam, Owen, & Claire; Lori (Jeff Allen) McDonald.
Funeral Services will be held Sat., Sept. 26, 2020, LDS Peachwood Ward, 3963 Peachwood Drive, West Valley. Viewing 9-10:45 AM. Funeral 11:00 AM followed by interment in Wasatch Lawn Memorial Cemetery.
Special Thanks to the Staff of the UofU Hospital Hospice Care Unit.
