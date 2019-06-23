Home

Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
(435) 673-2454
Viewing
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Spilsbury Mortuary
110 South Bluff Street
St. George, UT 84770
View Map
Anna Mae Grimshaw (Annie) Hickman


Anna Mae Grimshaw (Annie) Hickman Obituary
1927 ~ 2019
Anna Mae Grimshaw was born to Clarence R and Anna Huey Griffiths Grimshaw on May 31, 1927, in Milford, Utah. Sadly, Mother Anna died 3 weeks after Annie's birth. Happily, Edythe Osborn Grimshaw stepped in to become Annie's stepmother. Annie, 92, died June 16, 2019, in St. George, Utah.
On June 11, 1946, Annie married Hub (Hubert A Hickman) who was freshly home from serving in WWII. Theirs was a 58-year love story that served as an amazing example to their five children.
The funeral services will be held at Spilsbury Mortuary, located at 110 S Bluff St, St. George, UT 84770 July 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a viewing that morning between 8:30 and 9:30 AM.
To view the full obituary, please go to this website: www.spilsburymortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from June 23 to June 30, 2019
