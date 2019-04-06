|
|
Anna Maria
Padilla Berg
September 16, 1932 ~
March 23, 2019
Our mother has left this world to join Our Lord in heaven and have the best experience being reunited with her husband George, her parents, brothers and sisters. Mom left our world with style and on her own terms. She was still as feisty as ever, even on her last day. Mom has missed Dad since he passed and has waited to be with him for the last 4 1/2 years. Once again they will walk hand in hand and dance the night away.
Mom was born in Mora, New Mexico. She met and married George Berg in Buena Vista, New Mexico. Together they began their journey. They were married for over 65 years. They traveled together and loved being with their family and friends truly enjoying their life together.
Mom was the youngest of seven children, all who preceded her in death. Manuel, Amadeo, Jenny CdeBaca, Marcelena Sisneros, Martha Velasquez and Tony. Parents, Manuel Padilla and Maclovia Casados.
She loved her children and even with the struggles later in life with Alzheimer's /Dementia she never forgot who they were. She leaves behind her nine children, Jesse (Lynda), James (Shirley), Edna (Jim, deceased 2018) Gonzales, Judy (Alberto Malutta), Georgia (Mike) Harris, Tillie (Bob) Romer, Randy (Kathy), David (Paula), and Yvette (Andrew Avila), many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mass will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 2864 South 9000 West, Magna, UT on April 10, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be at 9:30, with the Rosary to follow at 10:30. Interment will be at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers please donate to or Alzheimer/Dementia center. Condolences may be made online at Legacy.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019