Anna Russo Apgood
Jan 12, 1926 ~ Oct 10, 2019
Ann passed away peacefully October 10, 2019 at the age of 93.
Survived by her son, Scott and daughter, Kris; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister Gloria (Bill) O'Reilly, and many nieces and nephews.
A viewing and celebration of Ann's life will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Graveside service on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 10:30 am at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and "T" Street. To view an extended obituary and to share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 15, 2019