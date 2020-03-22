|
|
Anna Mary Bryans Williams
1938 ~ 2020
Anna Mary Bryans Williams - born April 13, 1938, transcended on March 16, 2020.
Ann was born in Buffalo, New York to Francis G. and Anna Dorogi Bryans. She lived in Buffalo where she made life-long friends until moving to Kinston, North Carolina in 1955 for her father's work. She met and later married Bennie L. Williams and after briefly living in Texas and California, they settled in Salt Lake City, Utah where they adopted and raised 2 daughters, Kimberly Williams Justesen (Anthony Eldridge), and Dina Williams Blaes (Christopher). They divorced in 1988.
In 1991, Ann married John Vickrey and welcomed his sons Mathew (Crystal) and Christopher into her family. They shared 28 years of travel and adventure together, from Flaming Gorge and Lake Powell, to Greece and Ireland. Their many trips always meant pictures for everyone else to enjoy in the annual Christmas calendar.
For years, Ann was a teacher. She earned her Master's degree from the University of Utah (go Utes!) in Special Education. Teaching and education were passions in her life. She taught at Westland Elementary and Midvale Middle School before becoming an adjunct instructor at the University of Utah. Many of her coworkers and students remained friends throughout her life.
Ann was deeply spiritual and attended Holladay United Church of Christ for more than 40 years, actively participating in the life of the church community. She was trained as a Steven Minister and became a Steven Leader in that program, helping nearly 100 other people to become certified in the program as well. She served as a volunteer chaplain at Primary Children's Medical Center, giving comfort to children and their families.
She was part of the Association of University Women and was an advocate for women looking to attend a college or university. She served on many committees and helped with programs that represented the things she valued. She inspired, motivated, encouraged, and supported hundreds or even thousands of people.
Ultimately, her body is what failed her. Anemia, hypoxia, and influenza A overwhelmed her and took her from us far too soon. Ann is survived by her husband John, her 2 daughters, 2 step-sons, 5 granddaughters, 1 grandson, 1 great grandson, numerous cousins, and more friends than could ever be counted. She is now joyously reunited with her father, her mother, her grandmother Anna Cziczitza Dorogi, and her brother Donald G. Bryans.
A memorial service and celebration of Ann's life will be scheduled for later when current circumstances are no longer restrictive. Please check www.starksfuneral.com for the most current service information. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Primary Children's Medical Center, the University of Utah Department of Special Education, or to the charity of your choosing. The family wishes to thank all of those who have shared their stories and love of Ann, and to the compassionate staff of St. Mark's Hospital for their care of our wife, mother, grandmother, cousin, and friend. Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020